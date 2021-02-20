TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to

36 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to

34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to

36 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to

34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Lowest

wind chill readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

