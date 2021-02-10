TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021
_____
702 FPUS54 KBRO 100957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
TXZ253-110300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ255-110300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely
after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and light sleet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ257-110300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Chance of light freezing rain in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers and light sleet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ252-110300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in
the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and light sleet. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ254-110300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet
in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ256-110300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain
showers in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely
after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Chance of light freezing rain in
the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers and light sleet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ248-110300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
light sleet in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in
the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and light sleet. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ249-110300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in
the morning. Slight chance of rain showers and light sleet. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ250-110300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the late evening and overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ353-110300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ251-110300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ351-110300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Wed Feb 10 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late
evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and light sleet in
the evening, then rain showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Chance of light freezing rain in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and light
sleet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and light sleet. Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather