TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
50s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal Kenedy-
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
