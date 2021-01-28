TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

093 FPUS54 KBRO 280957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

TXZ253-290300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-290300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-290300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-290300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-290300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-290300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-290300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-290300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-290300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-290300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-290300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-290300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Jan 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

