TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021

827 FPUS54 KBRO 180957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Partly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

