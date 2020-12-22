TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020
652 FPUS54 KBRO 220957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
TXZ253-230300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-230300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-230300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Lowest
wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ252-230300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-230300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-230300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-230300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-230300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-230300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-230300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-230300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-230300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
