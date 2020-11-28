TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
372 FPUS54 KBRO 280958
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
TXZ253-290300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south
15 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to
the southwest.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ255-290300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ257-290300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ252-290300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the west.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ254-290300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ256-290300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ248-290300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ249-290300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the west.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ250-290300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the west. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ353-290300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to
the west.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ251-290300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest late
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ351-290300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
