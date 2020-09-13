TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the late evening and overnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 25 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

