TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

584 FPUS54 KBRO 060857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Sunny late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather