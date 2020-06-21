TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

