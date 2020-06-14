TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

TXZ253-150300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ255-150300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-150300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ252-150300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ254-150300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

TXZ256-150300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-150300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ249-150300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ250-150300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ353-150300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-150300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ351-150300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

