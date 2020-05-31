TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

174 FPUS54 KBRO 310856

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ353-010300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ251-010300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ351-010300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

