TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

