TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
837 FPUS54 KBRO 150856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
TXZ253-160300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-160300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ257-160300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ252-160300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-160300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-160300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs near 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-160300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ249-160300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-160300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ353-160300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-160300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-160300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
