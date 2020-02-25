TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
late evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the
morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming north 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight,
then areas of dense fog early in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming north 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west early
in the afternoon shifting to the northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after
midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight,
then areas of dense fog early in the morning. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph late in the evening increasing to 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs near 80.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph late
in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph late
in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late evening and
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after
midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Coastal Kenedy-
315 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the late evening and
overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
