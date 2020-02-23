TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
TXZ253-240300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west late in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest early in
the afternoon shifting to the north.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west
late in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ353-240300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming
south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-240300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-240300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
