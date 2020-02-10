TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
189 FPUS54 KBRO 102157
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ253-111500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ255-111500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-111500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ252-111500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ254-111500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ256-111500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the night.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ248-111500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ249-111500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-111500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ353-111500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-111500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
early in the afternoon shifting to the north.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ351-111500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
becoming northwest around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs near 80.
$$
_____
