TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

748 FPUS54 KEWX 060734

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

TXZ192-062045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-062045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-062045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ220-062045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ187-062045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-062045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ190-062045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-062045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-062045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-062045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-062045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-062045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-062045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-062045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ219-062045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-062045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-062045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-062045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-062045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-062045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-062045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-062045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-062045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-062045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ194-062045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ171-062045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-062045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-062045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-062045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-062045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-062045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-062045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-062045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

134 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

