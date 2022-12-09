TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022

_____

099 FPUS54 KEWX 090931

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

TXZ192-092245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-092245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-092245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-092245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-092245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ193-092245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-092245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-092245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ208-092245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ206-092245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ224-092245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-092245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ184-092245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ209-092245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ219-092245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-092245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ223-092245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-092245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-092245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-092245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-092245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-092245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ202-092245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ225-092245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-092245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-092245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ217-092245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ204-092245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-092245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ203-092245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ173-092245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-092245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-092245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

331 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

