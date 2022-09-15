TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 _____ 217 FPUS54 KEWX 150700 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 TXZ192-150800- Travis- Including the city of Austin 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ205-150800- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ183-150800- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ220-150800- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ187-150800- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-150800- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ190-150800- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ172-150800- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-150800- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ206-150800- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ224-150800- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ228-150800- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ184-150800- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ209-150800- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ219-150800- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ188-150800- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-150800- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ207-150800- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ191-150800- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ222-150800- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ189-150800- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ186-150800- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ202-150800- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ225-150800- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ194-150800- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ171-150800- Llano- Including the city of Llano 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-150800- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ204-150800- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ185-150800- Real- Including the city of Leakey 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ203-150800- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ173-150800- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ221-150800- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ218-150800- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 200 AM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. 