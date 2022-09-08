TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

541 FPUS54 KEWX 080655

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

TXZ192-082000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-082000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-082000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-082000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-082000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-082000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-082000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-082000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-082000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-082000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-082000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ228-082000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-082000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ209-082000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-082000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-082000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-082000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-082000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ191-082000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-082000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ189-082000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-082000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ202-082000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-082000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-082000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-082000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-082000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-082000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-082000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ203-082000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-082000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-082000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-082000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

155 AM CDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather