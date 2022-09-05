TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

012 FPUS54 KEWX 050755

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

TXZ192-052100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ205-052100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-052100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ220-052100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-052100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-052100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-052100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-052100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-052100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-052100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-052100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-052100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-052100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-052100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-052100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-052100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ223-052100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-052100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-052100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ222-052100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-052100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ186-052100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ202-052100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ225-052100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-052100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ171-052100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ217-052100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-052100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-052100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-052100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-052100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ221-052100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-052100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

255 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather