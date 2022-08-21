TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ 450 FPUS54 KEWX 210742 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 TXZ192-212045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-212045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ183-212045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ220-212045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ187-212045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ193-212045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ190-212045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ172-212045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ208-212045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ206-212045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-212045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ228-212045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-212045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ209-212045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-212045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-212045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ223-212045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ207-212045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ191-212045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ222-212045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ189-212045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ186-212045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ202-212045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ225-212045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ194-212045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ171-212045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ217-212045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ204-212045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ185-212045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ203-212045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ173-212045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ221-212045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ218-212045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 242 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather