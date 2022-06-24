TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

409 FPUS54 KEWX 240801

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

TXZ192-242115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling to

around 90 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-242115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-242115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-242115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-242115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-242115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-242115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-242115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-242115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-242115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-242115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-242115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling to

around 90 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-242115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling

into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-242115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-242115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into

the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-242115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-242115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-242115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-242115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling to

around 90 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-242115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-242115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-242115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-242115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-242115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ194-242115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-242115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-242115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-242115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-242115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-242115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-242115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-242115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-242115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

301 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

