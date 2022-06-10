TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

996 FPUS54 KEWX 100740

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

TXZ192-102045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ205-102045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ183-102045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy, hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-102045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-102045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-102045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ190-102045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-102045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

$$

TXZ208-102045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ206-102045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-102045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ228-102045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-102045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-102045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-102045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-102045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-102045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-102045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-102045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-102045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-102045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-102045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-102045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-102045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ194-102045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-102045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-102045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ204-102045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-102045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-102045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-102045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-102045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-102045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

