Travis-

Including the city of Austin

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ205-022130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ183-022130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ220-022130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ187-022130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ193-022130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ190-022130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ172-022130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-022130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ206-022130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ224-022130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ228-022130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ184-022130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-022130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ219-022130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

TXZ188-022130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ223-022130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ207-022130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ191-022130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ222-022130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ189-022130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ186-022130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ202-022130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100.

TXZ225-022130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ194-022130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-022130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-022130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ204-022130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ185-022130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-022130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ173-022130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ221-022130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ218-022130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

