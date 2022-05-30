TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ 640 FPUS54 KEWX 300752 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 TXZ192-302100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ205-302100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ183-302100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ220-302100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ187-302100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ193-302100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ190-302100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ172-302100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ208-302100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ206-302100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ224-302100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ228-302100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ184-302100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ209-302100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ219-302100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-302100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ223-302100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ207-302100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ191-302100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ222-302100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ189-302100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ186-302100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ202-302100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-302100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ194-302100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ171-302100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ217-302100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ204-302100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. $$ TXZ185-302100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ203-302100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ173-302100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ221-302100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-302100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 252 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$