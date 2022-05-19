TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022 _____ 559 FPUS54 KEWX 190712 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 TXZ192-192015- Travis- Including the city of Austin 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-192015- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-192015- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ220-192015- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ187-192015- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ193-192015- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ190-192015- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-192015- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-192015- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ206-192015- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-192015- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-192015- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ184-192015- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-192015- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ219-192015- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ188-192015- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-192015- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ207-192015- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-192015- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-192015- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ189-192015- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-192015- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ202-192015- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ225-192015- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-192015- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ171-192015- Llano- Including the city of Llano 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-192015- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ204-192015- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ185-192015- Real- Including the city of Leakey 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ203-192015- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ173-192015- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-192015- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ218-192015- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 212 AM CDT Thu May 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$