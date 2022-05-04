TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ 262 FPUS54 KEWX 040836 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 TXZ192-042145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-042145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ183-042145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-042145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ187-042145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ193-042145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ190-042145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-042145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-042145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ206-042145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ224-042145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ228-042145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-042145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ209-042145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ219-042145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ188-042145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-042145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ207-042145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ191-042145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ222-042145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ189-042145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ186-042145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ202-042145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-042145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ194-042145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ171-042145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-042145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ204-042145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows around 70. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ185-042145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ203-042145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ173-042145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-042145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ218-042145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 336 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. 