TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022 _____ 247 FPUS54 KEWX 050805 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 TXZ192-052115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ205-052115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ183-052115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ220-052115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ187-052115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ193-052115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-052115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ172-052115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ208-052115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-052115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-052115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-052115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ184-052115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ209-052115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-052115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-052115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ223-052115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-052115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-052115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ222-052115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ189-052115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ186-052115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ202-052115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ225-052115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-052115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ171-052115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ217-052115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-052115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ185-052115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ203-052115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ173-052115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ221-052115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ218-052115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 305 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$