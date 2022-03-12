TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

240 FPUS54 KEWX 120825

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

TXZ192-122130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-122130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ183-122130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-122130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ187-122130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-122130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-122130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-122130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-122130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-122130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-122130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ228-122130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ184-122130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-122130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-122130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ188-122130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 13 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-122130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ207-122130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ191-122130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-122130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ189-122130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-122130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill readings as low as 12 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-122130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ225-122130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-122130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-122130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-122130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-122130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low

as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-122130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 13 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ203-122130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ173-122130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-122130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ218-122130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

225 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

