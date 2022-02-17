TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

TXZ192-172230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ205-172230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ183-172230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-172230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ187-172230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-172230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ190-172230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ172-172230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling to around 50 this afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ208-172230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ206-172230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-172230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ228-172230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

TXZ184-172230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-172230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ219-172230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-172230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ223-172230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ207-172230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-172230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

TXZ222-172230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ189-172230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ186-172230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ202-172230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ225-172230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ194-172230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ171-172230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ217-172230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ204-172230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-172230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling to around

60 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ203-172230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-172230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ221-172230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ218-172230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

316 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

