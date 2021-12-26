TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ 235 FPUS54 KEWX 260744 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 TXZ192-262045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ205-262045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ183-262045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ220-262045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-262045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-262045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-262045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-262045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ208-262045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ206-262045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-262045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-262045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-262045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ209-262045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-262045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-262045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ223-262045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ207-262045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ191-262045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-262045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-262045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-262045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-262045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ225-262045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-262045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-262045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-262045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ204-262045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ185-262045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-262045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ173-262045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-262045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-262045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 144 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$