860 FPUS54 KEWX 270800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

TXZ192-272100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-272100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-272100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-272100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-272100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-272100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-272100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-272100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-272100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-272100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-272100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-272100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ184-272100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-272100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-272100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-272100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-272100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-272100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-272100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-272100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers before

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-272100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-272100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-272100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-272100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-272100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-272100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-272100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-272100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-272100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-272100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-272100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers before midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cold, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-272100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-272100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

200 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

