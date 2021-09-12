TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ 928 FPUS54 KEWX 120804 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 TXZ192-122115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ205-122115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-122115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-122115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ187-122115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ193-122115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ190-122115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ172-122115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-122115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ206-122115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ224-122115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ228-122115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ184-122115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-122115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-122115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ188-122115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ223-122115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-122115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ191-122115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ222-122115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ189-122115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ186-122115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ202-122115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ225-122115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-122115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ171-122115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ217-122115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ204-122115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ185-122115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ203-122115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ173-122115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-122115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ218-122115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 304 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$