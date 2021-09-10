TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

TXZ192-102115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ205-102115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ183-102115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ220-102115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ187-102115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ193-102115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ190-102115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ172-102115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ208-102115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ206-102115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ224-102115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ228-102115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ184-102115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ209-102115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ219-102115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ188-102115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ223-102115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ207-102115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ191-102115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ222-102115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ189-102115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ186-102115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ202-102115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ225-102115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ194-102115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ171-102115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ217-102115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ204-102115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ185-102115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ203-102115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ173-102115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ221-102115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ218-102115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

