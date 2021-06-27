TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

_____

983 FPUS54 KEWX 270809

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

TXZ192-272115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ205-272115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ183-272115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ220-272115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ187-272115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ193-272115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ190-272115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ172-272115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ208-272115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ206-272115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ224-272115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ228-272115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ184-272115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ209-272115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ219-272115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ188-272115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ223-272115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ207-272115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ191-272115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ222-272115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ189-272115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ186-272115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ202-272115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ225-272115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ194-272115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ171-272115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ217-272115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ204-272115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ185-272115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ203-272115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ173-272115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms before

midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ221-272115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ218-272115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

309 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather