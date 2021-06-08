TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 655 FPUS54 KEWX 080738 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 TXZ192-082045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-082045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-082045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ220-082045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ187-082045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ193-082045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ190-082045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ172-082045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ208-082045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ206-082045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ224-082045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-082045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ184-082045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ209-082045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-082045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ188-082045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ223-082045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ207-082045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ191-082045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ222-082045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ189-082045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ186-082045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ202-082045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ225-082045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-082045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-082045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ217-082045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-082045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ185-082045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ203-082045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ173-082045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ221-082045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ218-082045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$