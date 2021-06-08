TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot. Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early before

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

238 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

