TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ 195 FPUS54 KEWX 060830 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 TXZ192-062130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ205-062130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-062130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-062130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ187-062130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ193-062130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ190-062130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-062130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-062130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-062130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-062130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ228-062130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-062130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ209-062130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-062130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ188-062130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ223-062130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ207-062130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-062130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-062130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-062130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ186-062130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ202-062130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ225-062130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ194-062130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ171-062130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ217-062130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ204-062130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ185-062130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ203-062130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ173-062130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ221-062130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-062130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$