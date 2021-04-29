TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 _____ 462 FPUS54 KEWX 290642 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 TXZ192-291945- Travis- Including the city of Austin 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-291945- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ183-291945- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ220-291945- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ187-291945- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-291945- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-291945- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-291945- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ208-291945- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-291945- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ224-291945- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-291945- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-291945- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ209-291945- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-291945- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ188-291945- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-291945- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-291945- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-291945- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ222-291945- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-291945- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ186-291945- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-291945- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ225-291945- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ194-291945- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ171-291945- Llano- Including the city of Llano 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ217-291945- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ204-291945- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-291945- Real- Including the city of Leakey 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ203-291945- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ173-291945- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-291945- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-291945- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 142 AM CDT Thu Apr 29 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather