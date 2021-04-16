TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

