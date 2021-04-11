TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

_____

866 FPUS54 KEWX 110816

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

TXZ192-112130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-112130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-112130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-112130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-112130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-112130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-112130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ172-112130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ208-112130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-112130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ224-112130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-112130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-112130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-112130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ219-112130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ188-112130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-112130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-112130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ191-112130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-112130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-112130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-112130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-112130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-112130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-112130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-112130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ217-112130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-112130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-112130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-112130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-112130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ221-112130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-112130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

316 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather