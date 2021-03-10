TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 _____ 641 FPUS54 KEWX 100904 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 TXZ192-102215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-102215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ183-102215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ220-102215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-102215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-102215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ190-102215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-102215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ208-102215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-102215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ224-102215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ228-102215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-102215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-102215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ219-102215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ188-102215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-102215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ207-102215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ191-102215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-102215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ189-102215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-102215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-102215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ225-102215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-102215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ171-102215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-102215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ204-102215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ185-102215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-102215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-102215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-102215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ218-102215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 304 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather