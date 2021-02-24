TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021
516 FPUS54 KEWX 240926
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
TXZ192-242230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ205-242230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ183-242230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-242230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ187-242230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ193-242230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-242230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ172-242230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-242230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-242230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ224-242230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ228-242230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ184-242230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-242230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ219-242230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ188-242230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ223-242230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ207-242230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-242230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ222-242230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 70.
TXZ189-242230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ186-242230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ202-242230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ225-242230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
TXZ194-242230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ171-242230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ217-242230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
TXZ204-242230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ185-242230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ203-242230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ173-242230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ221-242230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.
TXZ218-242230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
326 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
