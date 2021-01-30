TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021
168 FPUS54 KEWX 300129 AAA
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
TXZ192-301430-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ205-301430-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-301430-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-301430-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-301430-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ193-301430-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-301430-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-301430-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-301430-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-301430-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-301430-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-301430-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-301430-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-301430-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-301430-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-301430-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer, cloudy. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-301430-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-301430-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-301430-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ222-301430-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-301430-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ186-301430-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-301430-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-301430-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-301430-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ171-301430-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-301430-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-301430-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-301430-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ203-301430-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-301430-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-301430-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-301430-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
729 PM CST Fri Jan 29 2021
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
