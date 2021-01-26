TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

_____

768 FPUS54 KEWX 260800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

TXZ192-262100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-262100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-262100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-262100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-262100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-262100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-262100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-262100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-262100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-262100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-262100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ228-262100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-262100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-262100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ219-262100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-262100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-262100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ207-262100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-262100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-262100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-262100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-262100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-262100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ225-262100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ194-262100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-262100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-262100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ204-262100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-262100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-262100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-262100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-262100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-262100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather