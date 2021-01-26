TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021
768 FPUS54 KEWX 260800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
TXZ192-262100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ205-262100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ183-262100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ220-262100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ187-262100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ193-262100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-262100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ172-262100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-262100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-262100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ224-262100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ228-262100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ184-262100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-262100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TXZ219-262100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ188-262100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ223-262100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ207-262100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ191-262100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ222-262100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ189-262100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ186-262100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ202-262100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ225-262100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ194-262100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-262100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ217-262100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ204-262100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ185-262100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ203-262100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ173-262100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ221-262100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-262100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
200 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
