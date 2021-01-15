TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021
_____
140 FPUS54 KEWX 150847
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
TXZ192-152200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ205-152200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ183-152200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ220-152200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-152200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ193-152200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ190-152200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ172-152200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ208-152200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ206-152200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ224-152200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-152200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-152200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-152200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-152200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-152200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ223-152200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ207-152200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ191-152200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ222-152200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-152200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ186-152200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-152200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-152200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ194-152200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ171-152200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ217-152200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-152200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ185-152200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-152200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-152200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ221-152200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-152200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
247 AM CST Fri Jan 15 2021
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather