TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021
304 FPUS54 KEWX 050802
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
TXZ192-052115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ205-052115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ183-052115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ220-052115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ187-052115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ193-052115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ190-052115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ172-052115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
around 50.
$$
TXZ208-052115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ206-052115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ224-052115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ228-052115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Clear then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ184-052115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ209-052115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ219-052115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ188-052115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east
in the morning, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ223-052115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ207-052115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Clear early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ191-052115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ222-052115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ189-052115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ186-052115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ202-052115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ225-052115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ194-052115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ171-052115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ217-052115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ204-052115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ185-052115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ203-052115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-052115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ221-052115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Mostly clear early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ218-052115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
202 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Clear then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
