TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

405 FPUS54 KEWX 300926

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

TXZ192-302230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-302230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-302230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers likely before midnight, then

showers, snow, slight chance of thunderstorms and light sleet

after midnight. Less than 1 inch of snow and sleet accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Rain, snow with possible freezing rain,

thunderstorms and sleet in the morning, then snow likely and

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ220-302230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-302230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-302230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-302230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-302230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-302230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-302230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-302230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-302230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-302230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely before midnight,

then showers, freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain with possible freezing rain,

thunderstorms, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely

and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-302230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-302230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-302230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ223-302230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ207-302230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-302230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-302230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-302230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-302230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and

freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-302230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers before

midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-302230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-302230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-302230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-302230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers before midnight, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-302230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ185-302230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and

freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around 40.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-302230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-302230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ221-302230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-302230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather