TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020
_____
490 FPUS54 KEWX 230931
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
TXZ192-232245-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-232245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ183-232245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows around 30. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-232245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-232245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-232245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-232245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-232245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ208-232245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-232245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ224-232245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ228-232245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-232245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph
after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-232245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-232245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-232245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ223-232245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-232245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-232245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-232245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-232245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ186-232245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-232245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-232245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ194-232245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-232245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ217-232245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-232245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-232245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows around 30. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-232245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-232245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-232245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ218-232245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
331 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
